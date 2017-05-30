Greece Wants Improved Offer For Athens Airport Concession

May 30, 2017

Greek development agency HRADF has asked the operator of Athens Airport to improve its offer for the extension of the concession to run the airport.

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) said it had received an offer from Athens International Airport SA for a 20 year extension, but after a review had asked the company to submit an improved offer. Terms of the offer were not released.

AIA was established in 1996 as a public-private partnership with a 30-year concession agreement to operate the airport.

Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board through its AviAlliance airport management company owns 40 percent of AIA, Greek group Copelouzos has a 5 percent stake, with the remaining 55 percent held by the Greek government.