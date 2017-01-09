German Prosecutors End Germanwings Crash Probe

January 9, 2017

German prosecutors have finished their investigation into the 2015 crash of a Germanwings plane, concluding that nobody still alive could be held responsible for the crash.

The Germanwings Airbus A320 crashed into the Alps in March 2015, killing all 150 onboard. France's BEA air crash investigation agency found that co-pilot Andreas Lubitz locked the captain out of the cockpit and steered the plane into a mountainside.

The German investigation was looking at whether anybody else was also at fault for the crash. Germanwings, its parent company Lufthansa, Germany’s aviation authority and Lubitz’s doctors were looked at as part of the investigation.

Prosecutors said Lubitz hid the extent of his mental illness from doctors and Germanwings and continued to fly.

As a result of the crash, the European aviation safety regulator EASA has published proposals to improve support to pilots who have mental health concerns, and increase checks before and during their employment.