Garuda Posts Stronger January Traffic Figures

March 3, 2017

Garuda Indonesia published its operating statistics for January showing increases in passenger numbers and freight carried.

Garuda carried 13.5 percent more passengers in the month to 2.95 million from the previous year, with a load factor up 2.6 percentage points at 72.5 percent.

Revenue in RPK terms was up 16.7 percent on an available seat km capacity increase of 12.6 percent. Costs per available seat km rose just over 2 percent, but ex-fuel they were down 7.4 percent.

Garuda domestic routes saw an increase in passenger numbers to just over 1.5 million for the month, a 7.9 percent lift on 2016. Low cost unit Citilink also had a good month with the number of passengers carried jumping 17.9 percent to 966,538.

On international routes, the Indonesian flag carrier posted a 25.8 percent increase in passenger numbers to 460,866.

Freight carried was up 15.5 percent on the previous year period.

Garuda operates a fleet of mostly Boeing aircraft, with 737-800s on domestic and regional routes, and 777-300ERs on long-haul. It has an order for 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8s to replace older 737s.