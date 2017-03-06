French ATC Strike Causing Flight Cancellations

March 6, 2017

A five-day strike by some French air traffic controllers has led to the cancellation of over 1,000 flights.

Flights to and from French airports are affected plus some flights using the country’s airspace, as controllers in Brest and Bordeaux strike until 19:00 Friday.

The strikers will be joined by colleagues in the south of France, who will strike from 05:00 Tuesday until 05:00 Friday.

Air France said that over 93 percent of its Paris CDG flights will operate on Tuesday, but only 74 percent of Orly domestic flights. Flight schedules will be updated on a day-by-day basis, the airline said.

The French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) has asked airlines to reduce flight schedules between the west and south of France, the Iberian Peninsula, Italy and North Africa.

Airline lobby group Airlines for Europe said it “urges the Commission to protect the rights of European travellers and work together with Member States, Air Navigation Service Providers, unions and other stakeholders to minimise the impact on passengers. We cannot allow a small group of Europe’s 15,000 air traffic controllers restricting the rights of millions of European travellers.”

The French controllers claim they don’t get the same level of pay as some other European countries, and have longer working hours.

Passengers flying to, from, or within France are advised to contact their airline prior to leaving for the airport.