Freight Demand Continues Slow Recovery

March 6, 2017

Air freight demand was up 6.9 percent in January as export orders rose and the shipping of consumer electronic parts saw a steady rise, IATA said in its monthly update.

Africa saw the biggest regional jump in demand, 24.3 percent, but from a low base as it makes up only 1.6 percent of the world total. Of the busier freight regions, Europe again lead the pack with an 8.7 percent lift from the same period of 2016.

The Middle East came in a close second in demand growth terms, on 8.4 percent, with North American narrowly edging Asia Pacific into fourth place.

Globally, the 6.9 percent increase in freight tonne km was on a capacity rise of 3.5 percent, with a resulting 1.3 percentage point lift in freight load factor to 42.1 percent.

“It’s been a good start to the year for air cargo. Demand growth accelerated in January, bolstered by strengthening export orders. And that outpaced the capacity growth which should be positive for yields,” IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said.