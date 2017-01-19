Former Garuda CEO In Indonesia Graft Probe

January 19, 2017

Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named a former chief executive of Garuda Indonesia in connection with a bribery probe into a contract involving Rolls-Royce aero engines.

KPK named Emirsyah Satar, who was Garuda chief executive until 2014, alleging he took bribes through an intermediary over contracts for Rolls engines and servicing.

The Commission alleged that Satar received over USD$3 million in cash and other assets while Garuda CEO.

Rolls-Royce earlier this week agreed to pay more than USD$800 million to settle corruption allegations over bribes to individuals in six countries. The payments were said to have been made in 2011 and 2012 for contracts for Trent 700 engines for Airbus A330 aircraft.

KPK said their investigation was into individuals and not Garuda itself.