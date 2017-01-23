Fog Hits Heathrow Airport, Some Cancellations

January 23, 2017

About 100 flights were cancelled at London’s Heathrow Airport on Monday morning as fog reduced visibility down to a hundred yards.

The low visibility meant the airport was operating on reduced capacity with many flights delayed and further cancellations possible.

Heathrow said on Twitter that passengers should check with their airline before travelling to the airport.

“Heathrow's top priority is the safety of passengers and we apologise to those whose travel has been affected.”

London Gatwick said one flight had been cancelled, but delays were expected throughout the morning.

London City Airport has seen over a dozen cancellations and many flights delayed.

The UK Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for London and south-east England with freezing fog expected for much of the morning.