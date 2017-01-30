Flybe Q3 Passenger Revenue Up 13.5 Percent

January 30, 2017

UK regional carrier Flybe grew its passenger revenue by 13.5 percent in the third quarter as it added aircraft and seat capacity.

Q3 pax revenue of GBP£146.3 million was up from the previous year’s £128.9 million. Total revenue for the quarter was up 18.1 percent at £160.8 million.

During the quarter Flybe added four Bombardier Q400 aircraft to its fleet, which contributed to a seat capacity increase of 12.7 percent. That was a slight reduction from the 13.5 percent increase seen during the first half.

Total passenger numbers rose 9.9 percent to 2.1 million, but the number of seats offered was up 12.7 percent at 3.1 million, leading to a drop in load factor of 1.7 percentage points to 67.2 percent.

Flybe said it will continue adding capacity in the fourth quarter with new routes between Edinburgh, Aberdeen and London Heathrow from March 26.

The regional carrier noted a slow start to the fourth quarter, with uncertain customer confidence and poor weather contributing.