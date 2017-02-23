FlyBe Plane Evacuated After Landing Gear Collapse

February 23, 2017

A Flybe plane with 59 passengers onboard suffered a landing gear collapse at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Thursday and veered off the runway.

The airline said there were no injuries after the Bombardier Q400 was evacuated. The incident happened at 16:59 local time after a flight from Edinburgh.

“Flybe can confirm that there has been an incident involving one of our aircraft, flight BE1284… there are no injuries and all passengers have been bussed to the airport terminal,” Flybe said in a statement.

Flybe’s chief executive Christine Ourmieres-Widener said “Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew. We have sent a specialist team to offer assistance to the investigation and we will now do all we can to understand the cause of this incident.”

Schiphol tweeted that the airport was up and running again after the accident, but on reduced capacity because of a storm. It is not known whether the storm was a contributory factor in the incident.