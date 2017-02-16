Flights Disrupted As Berlin Ground Staff Strike

A walk out by ground staff at Berlin’s Tegel and Schönefeld airports caused the cancellation of over 200 flights on Thursday.

The Verdi union called the strike from 16:00 until 22:00 in support of a wage claim for an increase in hourly rates of one euro. The union says workers currently receive about EUR€11 an hour.

Tegel saw cancellations of around 150 flights and Schönefeld over 50. Other flights were delayed or diverted to other airports during the work stoppage.

The union said there were more than 2,000 workers at the two airports covered by the collective bargaining agreement. The agreement applies to all ground service companies at both airports.

The airport operator requested passengers to contact their airline as there was still some disruption to services after the strike ended. There may also be some minor disruption to services on Friday morning.