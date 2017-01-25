Finnair To Launch Alipay Onboard Trial

January 25, 2017

Finnair will introduce Chinese online payments system Alipay on a trial basis on its Shanghai to Helsinki route.

The airline will use Finland’s e-payment platform ePassi to offer Alipay onboard flights from Shanghai. A Finnair lounge at Helsinki Airport will also accept Alipay.

“As the number of travellers grows between Asia and Northern Europe, the need for a familiar and convenient payment platform has never been greater," Finnair's chief digital officer Katri Harra-Salonen said.

“This new partnership with Alipay will help Chinese travellers to make payments onboard in a very convenient manner, through a system that is both fast and familiar to them.”

Finnair said Alipay will be available from January 27 for a month, with decisions on future rollouts to be made after the trial period ends.