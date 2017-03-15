Finnair Cancels Flights As Helsinki Workers Strike

March 15, 2017

Finnair has cancelled over 90 flights on Friday as ground service workers at Helsinki’s Vantaa Airport strike in support of a pay dispute with a service company.

Friday’s strike, from 15:00 to 19:00 local time, is one of a series of stoppages by members of the IAU Finnish Aviation Union.

Helsinki airport said the strike will affect ground handling services and security control.

Finnair said on-board catering will be limited during the strike and encouraged passengers to travel with cabin luggage only as baggage handling will also be affected.

Further industrial action has been announced for Wednesday to Friday next week.