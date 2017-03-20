Finland Airport Dispute Settled

March 20, 2017

Finnish aviation services company Airpro and the union representing ground service workers have agreed a deal to settle their pay dispute.

Finland’s National Conciliator Minna Helle chaired talks over the weekend and into Monday to resolve the dispute over pay and conditions between the the IAU Finnish Aviation Union and Airpro.

The deal, which has to be approved by both sides, will avert further strikes by IAU members at Helsinki and Oulu airports. The next strike was scheduled for Wednesday, but is not expected to go ahead.

Terms of the agreement will not be disclosed publicly before the two sides approve the deal, the conciliation service said in a statement.