FAA Proposes United Fine For Non-Airworthy Aircraft

May 30, 2017

The US Federal Aviation Administration has proposed a fine of USD$435,000 against United Airlines for operating an aircraft that the FAA alleges was not in an airworthy condition.

The FAA alleges that United mechanics replaced a Boeing 787 fuel pump pressure switch on June 9, 2014, but the airline failed to perform the required inspection of the work before returning the aircraft to service.

United then operated the aircraft on 23 domestic and international passenger flights before performing the required inspection on June 28, 2014, the FAA alleges, and that the aircraft was not airworthy during all 23 of the flights.

“Maintaining the highest levels of safety depends on operators closely following all applicable rules and regulations,” FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said. “Failing to do so can create unsafe conditions.”

United has asked to meet the FAA to discuss the case.