Eurowings, Union Agree Flight Attendant Deal

September 11, 2017

Eurowings and the UFO union representing its flight attendants have agreed terms of a collective agreement the airline says will allow it to continue its rapid growth.

In addition to wage increases for new staff and the existing 1,400 cabin crew, the agreement includes profit participation and the introduction of a company-financed pension scheme, the airline said in a statement.

The agreement will also allow Lufthansa unit Eurowings to employ staff on a short-term basis to fill 600 vacancies it has for flight attendants.

The agreement will create “very good prospects for the company, all employees and thus also for Eurowings customers,” Eurowings HR and Finance Director Jörg Beißel said.

The agreement is subject to approval by union and Lufthansa group.