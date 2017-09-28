Etihad Names Tony Douglas As CEO

Etihad Airways has appointed Tony Douglas as group chief executive, replacing James Hogan who stood down earlier this year.

Douglas is currently head of the Defence Equipment and Support Department of the UK’s Ministry of Defence, and will join Etihad in January 2018.

He has held senior positions in aviation in the UK and United Arab Emirates, including chief executive of Abu Dhabi Airports Company. He was Managing Director of the Heathrow Terminal 5 project, and subsequently CEO of London Heathrow Airport.

“We are delighted to have Tony return to Abu Dhabi to lead Etihad. He has guided the transformation of large organisations in the UAE and the UK, and he understands the UAE and the region,” Etihad Aviation Group chairman Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei said.

“He is also deeply knowledgeable about commercial aviation and keenly familiar with Etihad’s challenges and opportunities in a rapidly changing industry.”

Acting CEO Ray Gammell will return to his position as Group Chief People & Performance Officer, the airline said in a statement.

James Hogan joined Etihad in 2006 as chief executive and oversaw rapid growth at the airline. His acquisitive style built up the Abu Dhabi-based carrier, but two of the investments he made, in Air Berlin and Alitalia, are insolvent and going through major restructuring.

There is also some doubt about whether Etihad will maintain its investments in other airlines such as Virgin Australia.