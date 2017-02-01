Etihad, Lufthansa Agree USD$100 Million Catering Deal

February 1, 2017

Etihad Airways and Lufthansa have signed a USD$100 million global catering deal and plan to broaden their commercial partnership.

The four-year contract will see Lufthansa’s LSG Sky Chefs unit provide catering services to Etihad in 16 cities in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

The airlines have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate on aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services across Etihad and its airline equity partners, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier said in a statement.

Etihad and Lufthansa are also exploring further cooperation in freight operations, procurement and passenger services.

The collaboration “is undoubtedly the most significant non-equity partnership with an airline we have ever announced,” Etihad chief executive James Hogan said. “It demonstrates the commitment of the Etihad Aviation Group Board and Abu Dhabi to our European growth strategy.”