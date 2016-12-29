Emirates Resolves A380 Engine Issues With Rolls-Royce

December 29, 2016

Emirates said it has reached agreement with Rolls-Royce over an issue affecting Trent 900 engines for the airline’s Airbus A380 order.

Emirates also confirmed it had taken delivery of its first Rolls-Royce-powered A380 with another two due before the end of the year.

Emirates ordered Trent 900s to power 50 A380s in a 2015 deal worth USD$9.2 billion at list prices.

Airbus said earlier this week it was delaying some A380 deliveries to Emirates in 2017 and 2018, affecting 12 aircraft in total.