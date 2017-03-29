Embraer Flies E195-E2 Three Months Early

Embraer flew its new E195-E2 passenger jet for the first time on Wednesday, three months ahead of schedule.

The E195-E2’s first flight took place from Embraer’s São José dos Campos base in Brazil. The flight lasted two hours and evaluated aircraft performance, and flight quality and systems, including autopilot and fly-by-wire, Embraer said.

Embraer’s commercial aviation chief executive John Slattery tweeted “Our #E195E2 has just completed its maiden flight. Another E2 milestone ahead of schedule. Well done, Embraer team.”

The inaugural flight comes just three weeks after rollout, and ten months after first flight of its smaller sister, the E190-E2. Embraer will use two aircraft for E195-E2 certification.

The E195-E2 is just over 5 metres (17 feet) longer than the E190-E2, and will seat 132 in single class layout or 120 in dual class configuration.

The E195-E2’s entry into service is scheduled for the first half of 2019 with Azul Brazilian Airlines who have ordered 30 of the type.