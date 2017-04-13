Embraer Delivered 33 Aircraft In First Quarter

Embraer delivered 18 commercial and 15 executive aircraft in the first quarter of 2017.

Commercial deliveries were 16 E175s and 2 E195s to operators in the United States, Europe and China, Embraer said in a statement. There were four deliveries of large jets and 11 of light jets to the executive sector.

During the quarter Embraer flew its E195-E2 for the first time, and announced that Azul Brazilian Airlines will be its launch operator. Azul has orders for 30 of the type, with entry into service scheduled for the first half of 2019.

Widerøe will be the first operator of its smaller sister, the E190-E2. The Norwegian carrier is expected to receive its first E190-E2 in the first half of 2018.

Embraer has received orders for 100 E175-E2s, 85 E190-E2s and 90 E195-E2s.