Embraer Delivered 225 Aircraft In 2016

January 13, 2017

Embraer delivered 32 commercial and 43 executive aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The Brazilian airframer made 225 deliveries for the full year, of which 108 were commercial aircraft and 117 were executive jets.

Embraer’s order backlog was worth USD$19.6 billion at the end of 2016.