easyJet Receives First Airbus A320neo

June 14, 2017

Low cost carrier easyJet has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo, from an order of 100.

The UK-based carrier also has 30 A321neos on order.

The aircraft, powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines, will be based at London Luton Airport and start operating commercial flights on June 16 to Amsterdam, Edinburgh and Madrid.

“The A320neo is a major step change for our fleet efficiency and will provide a cost per seat saving of up to 7 percent over the current A320,” Carolyn McCall, easyJet chief executive said.

With the addition of the A320neo and A321neos “easyJet has now set itself a new, tougher carbon emissions target of 72 grams by 2022. This is a 10 percent reduction from today’s performance and a 38 percent improvement from 2000,” McCall added.

Since 2000, easyJet said its emissions have reduced by over 31 percent from 116.2 grams to 79.98 grams per passenger km in 2016.

easyJet took delivery of its first Airbus aircraft in 2003, and the latest delivery takes it to a total of 300 A320-family aircraft delivered. It currently operates 143 A319s and 127 A320s.