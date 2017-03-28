Dubai Passenger Traffic Up 8.8 Pct In February

March 28, 2017

Passenger numbers at Dubai International Airport rose 8.8 percent in February to 6,948,157.

Eastern Europe was again the fastest growing market with a 39.1 percent rise in passenger numbers. Asia was second in growth terms with a 23.8 percent lift, and South America third on 11.6 percent.

India was the busiest market with 937,962 passengers, followed by the UK on 516,611 and Saudi Arabia with 499,797.

In city destinations London topped the list with 309,768 passengers, Doha was second with 246,767, and Bangkok third on 203,432.

Freight was down slightly on February 2016 with 92,704 tonnes shipped, a 1.9 percent dip.