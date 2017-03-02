Dubai Passenger Traffic Hits New Record

March 2, 2017

Passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport reached a record high of over 8 million in January.

The UAE hub saw 8,037,008 people travelling through the airport, up 9.7 percent from the previous year. For 2016 as a whole DXB served 83.6 million passengers.

In terms of growth, Eastern Europe topped the monthly list with a 32.5 percent increase in passenger numbers, followed by Asia on 26.4 percent, and South America with an 18.6 percent lift.

India led the the table in January for overall passenger numbers with 1.87 million, western Europe was second with 1.7 million, and Gulf states third on 1.36 million.

London, Doha and Kuwait were the most popular destination cities during the month.

Freight volume also saw an increase in January, rising 3.4 percent.