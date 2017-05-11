Delta Orders More A321s, Delays A350 Deliveries

May 11, 2017

Delta Air Lines on Thursday added to previous orders for Airbus A321 aircraft and delayed delivery of 10 A350 900s.

The firm order for 30 A321ceos adds to three previous orders for the current generation of the largest member of the A320 family. The Atlanta-based airline has now ordered 112 A321s, the first of which was delivered in March last year. The latest order is worth USD$3.48 billion at current list prices.

Delta said it has agreed with Airbus to defer delivery of 10 of the airline’s order for 25 A350-900s by up to three years. It will still take delivery of the first five A350s this year, with entry into service expected in the fourth quarter.

COO Gil West said “These agreements better align our wide-body and narrow-body order books with our fleet replacement needs.”

Separately Delta said it would start its move to Terminals 2 and 3 at Los Angeles LAX airport on the evening of Friday May 12. The move from Terminals 5 and 6 should be completed by May 17 it said.

During the transition, Delta will be operating flights from four terminals - 2, 3, 5 & 6. Passengers should check with the airline which terminal their flights will use during the changeover period.