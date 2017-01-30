Delta Flights Resume After System Outage

January 30, 2017

Delta Air Lines said its operations were recovering after a computer system outage caused severe disruption and cancellations on Sunday evening.

Delta said 180 flights were cancelled Sunday and another 80 on Monday morning as flights get back to normal.

“I want to apologise to all of our customers who have been impacted by this frustrating situation,” Delta chief executive Ed Bastian said. “This type of disruption is not acceptable.”

Delta said essential IT systems failed about 6.30 pm Sunday and were down for several hours. An early morning tweet said “systems return to normal; some flight cancellations linger.”

Passengers should check with the airline on their flight’s status. Flight change fees will be waived for those booked to travel on January 29 and 30.