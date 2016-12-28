Delta Cancels Boeing 787 Dreamliner Order

December 28, 2016

Delta Air Lines has cancelled an order for 18 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, a deal valued at USD$4 billion based on list prices.

The order was originally place by Northwest Airlines, a carrier Delta merged with in 2008.

Terms of the cancellation were not disclosed.

Delta said in a statement it would continue to take delivery of 120 Boeing 737-900ERs it currently has on order.

Delta also has 25 Airbus A350-900s due for delivery from late 2017. and 25 A330-900neos scheduled for delivery from 2019.