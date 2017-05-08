Delta, Aeroméxico Launch Transborder JV

May 8, 2017

Delta Air Lines and Aeroméxico on Monday launched their transborder cooperation agreement for flights between Mexico and the United States.

The launch comes after the US Department of Transportation approved antitrust immunity for the alliance in December of last year.

Delta said the partnership will allow the airlines to expand competition, add new destinations, and invest in airport facilities. The alliance will also see the introduction of joint sales and marketing initiatives in both countries.

“The ability to cooperate fully with Aeroméxico brings additional competition to one of the most dynamic transborder markets in the world,” Delta chief executive Ed Bastian said. “We are now well positioned to provide significant benefits to our customers, our businesses and our employees.”

Aeroméxico CEO Andres Conesa said the agreement “represents an extraordinary opportunity for growth and the adoption of best practices that will make us the best alliance in the region.”

Under the joint venture, Delta will provide service in the US through its Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York, Salt Lake City and Seattle hubs. Aeromexico will offer greater access to Mexico through its hubs in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara.

Delta owns 36.2 percent of Grupo Aeroméxico and has options to acquire an additional 12.8 percent of its stock.