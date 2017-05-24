Delta, Aeromexico Add Trans-Border Routes, Capacity

May 24, 2017

The joint cooperation agreement between Delta Air Lines and Aeroméxico is bearing fruit as the carriers announce new routes and additional flights on existing routes.

Subject to government approval, Delta and Aeroméxico will launch five new routes and add flights in four existing markets. The new routes are Atlanta to Merida and Queretaro; Los Angeles to Leon; Seattle to Mexico City; and Portland, OR to Mexico City.

Additional flights will be added on Los Angeles-Los Cabos, New York JFK-Cancun, Atlanta-Leon, and Atlanta-Guadalajara routes.

The new routes and additional flights are subject to regulatory approval.

The airlines said they intend to increase transborder seat capacity by 10 percent by the end of the year and upgrade aircraft serving the two markets.

“The changes we are announcing today underscore the level of integration, customer focus and commitment we bring to the transborder market,” Aeromexico/Delta Joint Business VP Nicolas Ferri said.

The joint cooperation agreement was approved by the US Department of Transportation and Mexico’s Federal Economic Competition Commission.

Delta owns 36.2 percent of Aeroméxico and has options to acquire an additional 12.8 percent for a total of 49 percent.