Date Set For Boeing South Carolina Union Vote

January 27, 2017

The IAM union, seeking to represent Boeing workers at its South Carolina factory, has announced the date of a vote.

The International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers and Boeing have agreed February 15 for the vote at its North Charleston 787 production line. About 2,850 workers will be eligible to vote.

IAM Lead Organiser Mike Evans said that on February 15, the workers will “have the opportunity to have a democratic vote on their future. A ‘union yes’ vote will mean a higher standard of living for Boeing South Carolina employees and more money in the local economy.

“We urge Boeing to change course and do what they’ve stated publicly - ‘take the high road’ - and allow for an election free of threats and the deliberate spread of misinformation.”

Boeing for its part encouraged the employees to vote.