Condor To Fly Some Air Berlin Routes

September 19, 2017

Thomas Cook Group airline Condor has announced plans to fly some long-haul routes abandoned by bankrupt German carrier Air Berlin.

Condor will add flights from Düsseldorf to several Caribbean destinations from November 2017, with Barbados, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Mexico added to the charter airline’s network, operated by a wet leased Airbus A330.

In addition to Barbados, Cancun in Mexico, Montego Bay in Jamaica, and La Romana and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic will be available to book for the winter travel season starting November 1.

Condor’s move comes after Air Berlin sought provisional insolvency proceedings last month when major shareholder Etihad declined to continue financial support.

“We are delighted to be able to offer the German tour operators and our passengers additional flights from Düsseldorf,” Condor chief executive Ralf Teckentrup said.

“We have made every effort to find a solution to maintain travel arrangements and spoke to many tour operators, tourist offices and the airports. We quickly came to the conclusion that this short-term measure is a necessary step to secure the Caribbean holidays of many travellers.”