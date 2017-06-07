Cebu Pacific Orders Seven A321ceos, Delays Neos

Philippine carrier Cebu Pacific has ordered seven A321ceos from Airbus to meet the low cost airline’s increased capacity needs as it delays delivery of A321neos.

The new order for the Current Engine Option, worth USD$812 million at Airbus list prices, will be delivered from March 2018.

Cebu has 32 A321neos on order for delivery from September 2017, but has deferred them to the 4th quarter of 2018. It said the reschedule will give Pratt & Whitney time to work through issues on the power plants selected for the aircraft.

“We have decided to take a conservative approach to the introduction of the A321neo into our operations. We remain confident that Pratt & Whitney will address all issues on the GTF (Geared Turbo Fan) engine,” Cebu’s CFO Andrew Huang said.

“There is, however, the need to increase our current capacity to meet growing domestic and regional network demand, thus the A321ceo order,” he added.

Cebu Air currently flies to 37 domestic and 26 international destinations with a fleet of 61 aircraft. It already flies forty Airbus A320-family aircraft.