Cathay Pacific To Buy 32 Airbus A321neos

August 21, 2017

Cathay Pacific has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to buy 32 Airbus A321neo aircraft in a deal worth USD$4.06 billion at list prices.

The A321s will be operated by regional unit Cathay Dragon, and will partially replace a mix of older A320s and A321s.

“The intention to purchase these 32 environmentally-friendly aircraft will allow us to add new destinations to Cathay Dragon’s network, increase frequency on some of our most popular routes and expand our network in the region in order to provide more travel choices and convenience to our customers,” Cathay Pacific’s chief executive Rupert Hogg said.

Cathay Dragon has an all Airbus fleet, flying 23 A320-family aircraft and 24 A330-300s.