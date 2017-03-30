Brussels Air To Extend Ties With Thomas Cook

March 30, 2017

Brussels Airlines will takeover flight operations, crew and some aircraft of Thomas Cook Belgium as the companies ramp up their cooperation.

All 160 pilots at Thomas Cook Airlines Belgium, plus cabin crew, flight slots and two of the airline’s five aircraft will transfer to Brussels Airlines. The three remaining aircraft will be redeployed to other areas of the Thomas Cook group.

As part of the agreement Brussels Air will fly the majority of Thomas Cook’s customers in Belgium, extending a 15-year working relationship between the companies.

In a statement the companies said they would work together to assess new long-haul flights to leisure destinations in North America, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia over the next three years.

Thomas Cook said it is consulting with its workers’ council to resolve any issues. Forty ground staff are to be made redundant as part of the agreement.