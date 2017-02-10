British Airways Union Announces More Strike Days

British Airways cabin crew working under ‘mixed fleet’ terms will strike again this month in support of a claim for a wage increase.

The four day strike will start at 00:01 on February 17 and end at 23:59 on February 20. The industrial action follows two three-day strikes, the second of which ends February 11th.

The Unite union representing the airline’s 2,500 mixed fleet cabin crew says basic pay starts at GBP£12,192 with £3 an hour flight pay. Unite estimates that mixed fleet cabin crew earn £16,000 on average, including allowances, a year.

“British Airways should focus on addressing poverty pay in its mixed fleet, rather than continuing to waste hundreds of thousands of pounds on chartering in aircraft to cover striking workers,” Unite national officer Oliver Richardson said.

“We would urge British Airways to join us at reconvened Acas talks and negotiate a settlement to avoid the cost and disruption of a further four days of strike action.”

Acas is the UK’s Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service.

British Airways said all customers will be able to fly to their destinations during the announced strike days.

The mixed fleet crew makes up about 15 percent of total BA cabin crew numbers.