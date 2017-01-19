British Airways To Fly All Passengers During Strike

January 19, 2017

British Airways says all passengers will be able to fly to their destinations during the three day cabin crew strike starting Thursday, 19th January.

The airline said in a statement on its web site that it had “further strengthened its schedules from the previous two days of strike action.”

It said that all London Gatwick and London City flights will operate as normal during the 72 hour industrial action. Long-haul flights at London Heathrow will also operate normally.

BA said a small number of short haul flights to and from Heathrow would be “merged” and that some passengers would travel on earlier or later services.

The industrial dispute by cabin crew working under ‘mixed fleet’ employment terms lasts for 72 hours, from 00:01 GMT/UTC on Thursday, January 19.

The Unite union last week called on British Airways “to drop its confrontational stance and start listening to ‘mixed fleet’ cabin crew about their legitimate concerns over pay.”

The 2,500 mixed fleet crew make up about 15 percent of the airline’s cabin crew.