British Airways Monday Flight Update

May 29, 2017

British Airways said it will operate a full flight schedule from Gatwick and most long-haul flights from Heathrow on Monday.

The airline said it was making good progress in restoring flights after Saturday’s computer system failure, but still had to cancel over a third of its Heathrow flights on Sunday. Most Heathrow long-haul flights got away yesterday but “knock-on effects” of Saturday's disruption caused a reduction in the short-haul schedule.

Monday will be similar, with BA expecting to operate a full Gatwick schedule, and most long-haul flights at Heathrow. The airline said it intends to operate “a high proportion” of its short-haul Heathrow flights.

British Airways chief executive Alex Cruz apologised on Sunday saying “I know this has been a horrible time for customers. Some of you have missed holidays. Some of you have been stranded on aircraft and some of you have been separated from your bags. Many of you have been stuck in long queues while you've waited for information.

“On behalf of everyone at British Airways, I want to apologise for the fact you've had to go through these very trying experiences. And to thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Heathrow airport said there were continuing delays and that all passengers should check the status of their flight before leaving for the airport. Passengers booked on flights that have been cancelled should not travel to the airport unless they have already rebooked onto another flight.

Additional airport staff have been providing information and giving out free water and snacks, Heathrow said.