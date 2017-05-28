British Airways Flights, Italy Strike Update

British Airways said it will operate the majority of its flights on Sunday, as the airline recovers from Saturday’s major IT system failure.

The IAG subsidiary cancelled all flights from London Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday and said it was working hard to restore its global IT systems.

BA customers affected by the cancellations and delays can claim a full refund or rebook to a future date for travel up until the end of November 2017, the airline said. Passengers should keep food, transport or accommodation receipts and make any claims through the airline’s customer relations department.

Customers who had their checked bags delayed because of the computer outage will have them forwarded to them when the backlog is cleared.

BA said it is “aiming to operate a near normal schedule of flights from Gatwick and the majority of our Heathrow services” on Sunday. It urged people not to go to the airport unless they have confirmed bookings.

ITALY STRIKE

In addition to the aftermath of the BA meltdown, European air travellers have the added inconvenience of a strike by Italian air traffic controllers and some Alitalia staff on Sunday.

The air traffic controllers will strike from 13:00 to 17:00 local time (1pm - 5pm) on Sunday, with the CUB Trasporti, USB, Confael and Assovolo unions at Alitalia walking off the job from 10:00 to 18:00 (10am - 6pm).

Alitalia has cancelled several domestic and international flights for Sunday, and has rebooked passengers onto alternative flights. The airline said additional ground staff would be available at Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate airports to assist customers

Other airlines expect delays and some cancellations during and after the period of the strikes. Passengers should contact their airline about the status of their flight prior to leaving for the airport.