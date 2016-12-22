British Airways Cabin Crew Call Off Strike

British Airways cabin crew have called off a planned strike over the Christmas holiday period, the Unite union said.

Unite said it had received a revised offer from the airline for the mixed fleet crew. The terms will be put to members in a ballot.

Cabin crew on the airline’s ‘mixed fleet’ voted earlier in the month to strike over a pay dispute. The union said new starts on the mixed fleet earn just over GBP£12,000 (USD$15,250) plus flight pay of £3 per hour. Cabin crew had previously rejected an offer of a two percent increase.

British Airways said in a statement it was pleased the strike had been called off and confirmed it would be operating its normal schedule.