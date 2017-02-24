British Airways Cabin Crew Call Another Strike

The union representing ‘mixed fleet’ cabin crew at British Airways have called a further round of strikes for March.

The Heathrow-based mixed fleet crew, which makes up about 15 percent of the airline’s total cabin crew numbers, will strike for seven days, from 00:01 Friday March 3 to 23.59 on Thursday March 9th.

The announcement comes as the same group are currently on strike until Saturday February 25th. It also comes “on the same day as British Airways’ owner, IAG Group, reported a rise in pre-tax profits by nearly a third to GBP£2 billion,” the Unite union said in a statement.

“It is clear from today’s GBP£2 billion rise in IAG’s pre-tax profits that British Airways can afford to address low pay among its mixed fleet cabin crew and settle this dispute,” Unite’s national officer Oliver Richardson said.

British Airways said that all passengers will reach their destinations during the strike and that it would publish contingency plans next week.