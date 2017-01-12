British Airways Cabin Crew Call 3 Day Strike

January 12, 2017

British Airways cabin crew working under ‘mixed fleet’ employment terms will strike for three days next week, the Unite union said.

The 2,500 mixed fleet crew, which make up about 15 percent of the airline’s cabin crew, will strike for 72 hours from 00:01 GMT/UTC on Thursday, January 19. The industrial action follows a two day strike held earlier this week.

The Unite union called on British Airways “to drop its confrontational stance and start listening to ‘mixed fleet’ cabin crew about their legitimate concerns over pay.”

The union says basic pay starts at GBP£12,192 with £3 per hour flying pay. Unite estimates the mixed fleet cabin crew earn £16,000 (USD$19,460) on average a year.

British Airways said it would provide details on its contingency plans on Monday and that it “will once again ensure that all of our customers will travel to their destinations.”