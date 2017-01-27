British Airways Cabin Crew Announce Further Strike

January 27, 2017

The Unite union which represents British Airways ‘mixed fleet’ cabin crew announced a six day strike in support of the dispute with the airline over pay.

The dates for this latest industrial action are February 5th, 6th and 7th and February 9th, 10th and 11th.

Unite said in a statement that it had written to the airline saying: “Your reluctance to offer a reasonable pay deal to our members, yet spend what we believe is now reaching millions of pounds in trying to quash strike action, suggests money is available and this is a question of ideology. We urge you to recognise that there is a chance here for British Airways to take a different route.”

BA’s mixed fleet crew, who work under different terms to the rest of the airline’s cabin crew, have so far had two work stoppages for a total of five days. The latest announcement signals a ramping up of industrial action by the unionised crew.

Unite maintains that despite the airline’s promises that mixed fleet pay would be 10 percent above the market rate, basic pay starts at GBP£12,192 with £3 an hour flight pay. Unite estimates that mixed fleet cabin crew earn £16,000 on average, including allowances, a year.

British Airways said it will give details of its contingency plans next week.