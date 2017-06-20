Bombardier Signs Q400 Deals At Paris Air Show

Bombardier announced a potential new order at the Paris Air Show on Tuesday and identified a previously undisclosed customer.

India’s SpiceJet signed a letter of intent with Bombardier for up to 50 Q400 aircraft, in a deal that would be worth up to USD$1.7 billion at list prices.

The letter of intent is for 25 Q400s and purchase rights on an additional 25 aircraft. The airline currently has a fleet of 20 Q400s.

“SpiceJet operates India’s largest regional fleet and is the only organised operator in this space. The acquisition will help us further increase connectivity to smaller towns and cities,” SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh said.

Bombardier also identified Ethiopian Airlines as the previously undisclosed carrier that signed a firm purchase agreement for five Q400s. Based on list prices, the contract is valued at approximately USD$162 million.

“We are reordering the Bombardier Q400 turboprop as it is the core element in serving our expanding domestic and regional destinations,” Ethiopian’s chief executive Tewolde GebreMariam said in a statement.

Philippine Airlines said on Monday at the airshow that it had exercised purchase rights for seven Q400s, bringing its order total to 12. The latest order is worth USD$235 million at list prices.