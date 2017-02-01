Bombardier, CityJet Firm Up CRJ900 Order

February 1, 2017

Bombardier and CityJet have firmed up a conditional agreement for six CRJ900 aircraft at a list price of USD$280 million.

The firm agreement is for the purchase of six CRJ900s and options on a further four. If all options are exercised, Dublin based CityJet’s order will be worth $467 million.

CityJet currently operates eight CRJ900s and will take delivery of four additional aircraft this year from a previous order. The airline will also operate 11 CRJ900s for SAS as part of its takeover of Danish regional airline Cimber.