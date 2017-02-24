Boeing To Open First European Factory

February 24, 2017

Boeing announced it will open its first European manufacturing facility with a GBP£20 million (USD$25 million) investment in the UK.

The 2,300 square metre (25,000 square feet) factory in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, will produce actuators for 737, 737 MAX and 777 aircraft. The plant extends the manufacture of actuators beyond Boeing’s Portland, Oregon facility.

Boeing Sheffield will employ about 30 people, with recruitment expected to start in 2018.

Trailing edge actuators are responsible for extending and retracting the wing’s flaps during flight.

Boeing also announced a research and development programme with the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre to develop new manufacturing techniques.