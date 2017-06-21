Boeing Sees More Conversions To The 737 MAX 10

June 21, 2017

Boeing took more orders for the recently announced 737 MAX 10 on the third day of the Paris Air Show on Wednesday.

Three airlines, Copa, Donghai and Malaysia added to the MAX 10’s order book, but only as conversions from previous MAX orders. Xiamen Air added the potential for a completely new order by signing an MOU for MAX 10s.

Panama-based Copa Airlines converted part of a previous order for 737 MAXs to 15 MAX 10s, chosen for its “additional flexibility for certain segments of our network,” Copa VP Ahmad Zamany said in Paris. The updated order is worth USD$1.85 billion at list prices.

Shenzhen-based Donghai Airlines also negotiated an upgrade from a current 737 MAX order to the MAX 10. The airline will now add 10 737 MAX 10s to its fleet at a list price of $1.2 billion.

Malaysia Airlines was another carrier converting a previous 737 order, this time from the MAX 8 to the MAX 10. Boeing values the order at $1.25 billion at list prices. After converting part of the original MAX order to the 10, Malaysia Air has 15 MAX 8s on order.

China’s Xiamen Airlines, in contrast, announced a potential piece of new business for Boeing, with a memorandum of understanding to order 10 737 MAX 10s in a deal that would be worth $1.2 billion at list prices. The order, if confirmed, would add to the airline’s existing fleet of 149 Next-Generation 737s.

Air Lease also signed a memorandum of understanding at the airshow, this one for 12 737s, five MAX 7s and seven MAX 8s. The aircraft lessor’s CEO John Plueger said “With these additional 12 units, ALC's growing 737 MAX order book now stands at 130 aircraft - and we are placing them rapidly.”

Mauritania Airlines rounded out the 737 sales book for Wednesday, with an order for a single MAX 8. Boeing said the order, valued at $112.4 million, was previously attributed to an unidentified customer.

And in non-737 news, Israel’s El Al has firmed up an existing commitment for Dreamliners, ordering two 787-8s and one 787-9. The order is worth more than $729 million at current list prices.