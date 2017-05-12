Boeing Restarts 737 MAX Flight Testing

May 12, 2017

Boeing has restarted flight testing of the 737 MAX aircraft after regulators approved resumption of flights.

Boeing had suspended flights after a fault was found in an engine part. CFM International, which makes all 737 engines, appeared to suggest that testing of the turbine discs might take weeks, but the FAA seems to have been reassured enough to allow flight testing to continue.

Boeing had been due to deliver the first 737 MAX 8 to Indonesia’s Malindo Air, possibly as early as next week. The flight ban put that schedule in doubt.

Norwegian Air and Southwest Airlines are also due to receive 737 MAXs over the next few months.