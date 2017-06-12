Boeing Firms Up Iran Aseman 737 MAX Order

June 12, 2017

Iran Aseman Airlines and Boeing have firmed up an order for 30 737 MAX aircraft in a deal worth over USD$3 billion at list prices.

The firm order follows an expression of intent signed in April this year to order the aircraft. The agreement includes purchase rights for an additional 30 737 MAXs. First delivery of the new order is expected in 2022.

This is the second order Boeing has won from Iran since sanctions were relaxed. Iran Air ordered 80 Boeing aircraft including 50 737 MAX 8s and 30 777s in December. Delivery of those planes will start next year.

Airbus has also done significant business in Iran recently with a deal to sell 100 aircraft, worth up to USD$18 billion at list prices. Iran Air received the first of that order, an A321, in January.