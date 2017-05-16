Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX To Malindo Air

Boeing handed over the first 737 MAX aircraft to Malaysia’s Malindo Air in a ceremony at Boeing Field in Seattle.

Low cost carrier Malindo Air will be the first airline to start commercial service with the 737 MAX.

“We are thrilled to partner with Boeing to take the delivery of the world’s first Boeing 737 MAX,” Malindo Air chief executive Chandran Rama Muthy said. “These new aircraft will allow us to go to further destinations and will play a key role in providing lower air fares to our customers.”

Malindo Air has a total of eight 737 MAX 8s on order worth USD$900 million at current list prices.