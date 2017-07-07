Boeing Deliveries Edge Down in Second Quarter

July 7, 2017

Boeing reported its commercial aircraft delivery numbers for the second quarter, and updated its order total.

In the second quarter to end June, the company delivered 183 aircraft, down from the 199 handed over in the same period last year.

Boeing’s big seller, the 737, saw a slight drop in deliveries in the quarter as it switches production to the new MAX series. Total 2Q17 deliveries were 123, down four from last year. Five 737 MAX aircraft were delivered during the quarter.

The 787 Dreamliner also saw a drop in deliveries, down to 33 from 38 in 2Q16.

There were three 747s handed over to customers in the period, with Korean Air receiving two 747-8s, the same number as last year. The other 747 delivery was a freighter for Russia’a AirBridge.

Three 767 freighters were delivered to FedEx in 2Q17, down from four delivered to the same carrier last year.

On the order front, Boeing booked 212 firm orders for the quarter, up from 171 in the second quarter last year. This year’s boost was partially due to orders taken at the Paris Air Show in June.